Long Serving Methodist Minister:

Bahamas Press reports:

Dr. J. Emmette Weir passed away last evening around 9pm.



Let us all lift up before God in much prayer Mrs. Ena Weir (wife), Ellsworth and Erika (children), and the entire Weir family.



May God almighty grant unto him eternal Rest In Peace and May he Rise in glory!



Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord; even so says the Spirit; for they rest from their labours (Rev. 14:13).