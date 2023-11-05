ROBYN IS ABANDONED IN HER FOOL’S ERRAND

First there was one, then there were two, now it’s one again against the incumbent Fred Mitchell. The poet says and it applies to the opponents in the race “Oh what a web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” It is lonely out there, and cold and in the end there is nothing. Come in darling from the cold. Confess your sins. The PLP is faithful and just. It is right and just for you to do so. We say no more.



Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 4 November 2023 up to midnight: 493,457;

Number of hits for the month of October up to Tuesday 31st October 2023 up to midnight: 294,135;

Number of hits for the year 2023 up to Saturday 31st October 2023 up to midnight: 18,645,347;