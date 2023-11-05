ROBYN IS ABANDONED IN HER FOOL’S ERRAND

First there was one, then there were two, now it’s one again against the incumbent Fred Mitchell. The poet says and it applies to the opponents in the race “Oh what a web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”  It is lonely out there, and cold and in the end there is nothing.  Come in darling from the cold. Confess your sins. The PLP is faithful and just. It is right and just for you to do so.  We say no more.


