SHANE DROPS OUT OF THE RACE BEFORE IT STARTS

The race hadn’t started good yet when the news about the contest for Chairman of the PLP came to the attention of the press.  The press said that Shane Gibson was announcing to the world that he was dropping out of the race for Chairman of the PLP. The problem is that he had already done his damage. Further, he went out the door professing how much he loves the Leader and the PLP but is supporting a candidate who is opposing the wishes of the PLP’s leader.  You go figure this out.  Even though many of us left school a long time ago, two plus two still equal four not five. As they say in Counta Butta: “loose the donkey and tie us.”

