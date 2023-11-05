ALMA ADAMS DIES HOW SAD

Good morning, colleagues. I received the following statement this morning about the death of our colleague Ambassador Alma Adams. I am deeply saddened by this. I have a long history of working with her both in the political realm and in diplomacy. I have lost a comforting friend and stalwart presence. The Prime Minister was informed, and he spoke with her daughter this morning. We have lost the founding Chancellor of the Bahamas Alrae Ramsey Institute of Foreign Affairs, her final official imprimatur on a life well lived. May she rest in peace.

Fred Mitchell

Minister

2 November 2023

All Souls Day

STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF THE LATE

FORMER SENATOR ALMA ADAMS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 November 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Alma A. Adams Nee Hutcheson. She was a shining light in our lives: great source of inspiration, guidance and love. She passed peacefully at home. She was 74 years old. She leaves behind memories of a wonderful life and a great contributor to her country as a diplomat, a teacher and public servant. She served in the Senate from 1987 to 1992. She was Consul General in Miami, Florida for The Bahamas from 2002 to 2008. She was The Bahamas Ambassador to Cuba from 2012 to 2017. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a wide circle of friends and family in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where she worked latterly as the founding Chancellor of the Bahamas Alrae Ramsay Institute of Foreign Affairs, the Progressive Liberal Party in which she was a Stalwart Councilor and the church of St Agnes where she worshipped. She leaves behind her daughter Alana Major, son in law Terrell Major, nephew Pete Hutcheson and his children Patrel Hutcheson, Emerald Hutcheson, Nyesha Hutcheson, grand niece Albertha Miller, and a host of other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

End