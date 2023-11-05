MUCH ADO ABOUT BRAVE AND FTX SIGNIFYING NOTHING

On 3 November 2023, a court in New York convicted Sam Bankman Fried of seven counts of fraud.  He was the star of the FTX show that led the crypto currency world until its spectacular multi-billion dollar collapse one year ago.  The evidence from the trial was that the Prime Minister of The Bahamas wrote to Mr. Bankman Fried, an email request to get an appointment for his son Chris Davis, to have a chat about funding an NFT which would help to fund a non-profit which the PM’s son Christopher had a hand in. Of course the Opposition leader Michael Pintard was ready to pounce.  His first thought was that it was ethically improper for the PM to write such a note .  Only trouble is the maxim: he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. The hands of the leader of the opposition leave much to be desired. He is in no position to lecture people on ethical impropriety, since he himself had to resign as Chairman of the FNM for ethical improprieties. He should instead be biting his tongue.

