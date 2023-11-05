FRANKLYN WILSON RESPONDS TO MINNIS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister and Minister of Health, is no stranger to untruths and vengeful speech.  That is the best way to describe the innuendo he made in the House of Assembly that the Government of the PLP chose a piece of land which is owned by Sir Franklyn Wilson’s company to build a hospital on, not because it is in the best interests of the county but because Sir Franklyn is a PLP. Both the Minister of Health Michael Darville and Sir Frankyn have denied this fact.  Sir Franklyn went further and told the Guardian on Thursday 2 November 2023 that what Dr. Minnis said was shameful.  We agree.  Nasty man.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell says farewell to Anthony “Chinese” Smith

ROBYN IS ABANDONED IN HER FOOL’S ERRAND

SHANE DROPS OUT OF THE RACE BEFORE IT STARTS

ALMA ADAMS DIES HOW SAD

MUCH ADO ABOUT BRAVE AND FTX SIGNIFYING NOTHING

FRANKLYN WILSON RESPONDS TO MINNIS

TOURIST NUMBERS WAY UP

This Month's Posts

ALMA ADAMS DIES HOW SAD

MUCH ADO ABOUT BRAVE AND FTX SIGNIFYING NOTHING

FRANKLYN WILSON RESPONDS TO MINNIS

TOURIST NUMBERS WAY UP

KINGSLEY MUST WIN IN GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

MITCHELL ON THE CONSUMER BILL

NEW PARLIAMENT ANNOUNCED

MITCHELL ON NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

Dame Marguerite Gets Chester’s Book

Mitchell In Exuma

Mitchell In Rock Sound

Mitchell At L W Young

ALMA ADAMS DIES HOW SAD

MUCH ADO ABOUT BRAVE AND FTX SIGNIFYING NOTHING

FRANKLYN WILSON RESPONDS TO MINNIS

TOURIST NUMBERS WAY UP

KINGSLEY MUST WIN IN GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

MITCHELL ON THE CONSUMER BILL

Facebook-f Instagram