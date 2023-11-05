FRANKLYN WILSON RESPONDS TO MINNIS

Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister and Minister of Health, is no stranger to untruths and vengeful speech. That is the best way to describe the innuendo he made in the House of Assembly that the Government of the PLP chose a piece of land which is owned by Sir Franklyn Wilson’s company to build a hospital on, not because it is in the best interests of the county but because Sir Franklyn is a PLP. Both the Minister of Health Michael Darville and Sir Frankyn have denied this fact. Sir Franklyn went further and told the Guardian on Thursday 2 November 2023 that what Dr. Minnis said was shameful. We agree. Nasty man.