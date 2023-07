Fred Mitchell with Rev. Franklin McKenzie

Fred Mitchell presents the honourees in Rolle Town at their 24 Annual Rolle Town Festival 9 July 2023 at Mt Carmel Church in Rolle Town, Exuma with Rev Franklin McKenzie pastor. Honourees are Gaylene Moxey, Esther Johnson, Henry Rolle, Victor Cooper, Paul Adderley, Ricardo Rolle, Caleb Rolle Jr., Ameko Rolle, and Garth Thompson. Photos by Calvin Brown RBDF.