Rumour About No Pay In The Public Service Denied

Candia Dames, the Managing Editor of The Nassau Guardian was forced to send out a note denying that she had posted a note on Facebook saying that the expected 1400 dollar lump sum payment due for public servants on Friday 20 December 2019 would not be paid. Turns out someone had photoshopped her image from her Facebook page and then posted a note purportedly from the Cabinet saying there would be no lump sum payment. After her denial came a statement from the Cabinet Office saying that the note was fake. But the report is that yes most were paid but there were monumental cock ups which led to many not being paid. The Opposition plans to take up the issue in the week.