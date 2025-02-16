RUPERT HAYWARD SPEAKS OUT OF TURN

( What’s friendship got to do with it? Pay us what you owe us.—Editor)

Executive Director of the Grand Bahama Port Authority in his own words speaking at the Business Outlook Seminar in Freeport as reported in The Nassau Guardian 14 February 2025:

“I count the prime minister’s wife as a good friend. I like the prime minister enormously. He’s very accommodating when we sit down and talk about things behind closed doors.

“I think we need to get our public messaging right. It is important when people see the big stakeholders in Grand Bahama working together, not just behind the scenes, but also in public.

“We have always said that we want partnership. We want to support the government. We want to see our government thrive and succeed for the benefit of not just Grand Bahama but the entire islands of The Bahamas.”