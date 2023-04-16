SAILING NOW THE NATIONAL SPORT

By resolution of the House of Assembly on 12 April 2023: moved by Regatta Minister Clay Sweeting and seconded by Leader of the Opposition and former Regatta Minister Michael Pintard, sailing became the official sport of The Bahamas. There was before reaching the House a debate about whether it should be sloop sailing which would limit it to the Class A Boats at the native regattas or just sailing.  In the end, sailing won out because it includes that for which Sir Durward Knowles won the first Olympic Gold medal for the country.

