SANDALS WILL NOT OPEN

Sandals struck a blow against the people of Exuma by announcing that they do not intend to reopen their property in Exuma until next year in February. No reason given but we can bet it’s because of all these herky jerky regulations that the Government of The Bahamas has been putting in place. What a commercial entity requires, is regularity. That is why Kelly’s has closed its doors in the face of the current Covid regs, announced by the Government without notice and without consultation with the business sector. So the people of Exuma will now suffer because of the bad decisions of the Government. Of course because it is a PLP seat, they don’t care. Sandals has opened its other locations in the Caribbean including Antigua and Anguilla.