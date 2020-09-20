Saxon Says Shame For Not Allowing Junkanoo For Dr. Thompson

A call for civil disobedience

From time to time…The student of history….is challenge to oppose unjust rules and laws.

We are not called upon to challenge these events….in the courts of law…but in our own way.

The passing of Dr Philip Slimy Thompson….and the restrictions surrounding a hero’s funeral and burial….is one of those events…that highlights the need for a call to civil disobedience.

If we were in a carnival celebrated country….The Calypsonian would do a silent march….to show that one of its own….had fallen.

If we were in a mariachi influenced country…like Mexico….The various mariachi groups would march… in uniforms and play favourite music ….to mark the passing of one of its own.

In the Bahamas….we should expect nothing less…with the passing of a junkanoo icon….that Junkanooers would find a way…to mark the passing of a brother artist and cultural artist.

In our own way….we must learn to honour our own…even if on a nightly basis…we gather in Saxonville….and mull around.. ..sometimes with instruments silent…other times…instruments….not silent.. .with junkanoo supporters from all groups….with medical fraternity members . …All dropping by…and hanging out together.

Alumni of SJC and GHS.. ..and UWI can join in this celebration of life…a life well lived.

This is the least that the junkanoo fraternity can do….to mark the passing of a brother….who did so much for the growth and development of our cultural art form.

Dr Philip Slimy Thompson deserves nothing less….and then…he can rest in peace.