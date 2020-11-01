SCOTIABANK SAYS 93 PER CENT OF THEIR BUSINESS IS ON LINE

So Scotiabank is downsizing again. Last week without fanfare and with no pushback from the regulator the Central Bank, the bank announced that it would close the branches in Exuma, Long Island, North Andros and Eleuthera. That leaves these communities essentially unbanked. The Government seemed to shrug their shoulders. The Central Bank is useless. It allows these banks to diss the people of The Bahamas with bad service, lack of a Bahamian presence and shrinking services at higher costs. The Banks love the pandemic because it gives them the excuse to do what they always wanted to do, to fire people to extract more profits. Scotia made the usual promises about redeploying the staff and then they made the remarkable statement that in any event most of the business was done on line, 93 per cent they say. Well look at the lines in North Andros on Friday 30 October 2020. On line alright.