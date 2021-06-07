SENATOR FRED MITCHELL IN FREEPORT ON LABOUR DAY

4 June 2021

Senator Fred Mitchell at PLP HQ in Freeport, Grand Bahama with the five candidates of the PLP from left: Obie Wilchcombe, James Rolle Turner, Ginger Moxey, Kirk Russell and Kurt Hollingsworth

Senator Mitchell with Labour Leaders in Freeport, Grand Bahama from left Rudy Stubbs, Kirk Russell, Quinton Laroda and Nassau Men’s Branch Youth Officer T’Sean Mott.

Quinton Laroda and Mrs. Laroda at the Bahamas Union of Teachers Hall in Freeport, Grand Bahama on the evening he was honoured by the labour movement. Senator Fred Mitchell represented the Progressive Liberal Party along with Nassau Men’s Branch Youth Office T’Sean Mott.