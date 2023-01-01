Senator Warnock Visits Sapodillas

Georgia’s newly minted full-term, recently elected Senator, the Honourable Raphael Warnock, continues to make the celebrity rounds in Nassau, as he dines with Sapodilla Owners, President, Ms. Elaine Pinder, and Director, the lovely Ms. Gandhi Pinder. 

The good Senator is like family, and we say “welcome home”.

But he has no clue how close he came to getting the pot cake treatment and reception here in the Commonwealth. 

If former football superstar, Hershel Walker, had defeated the good Senator in the recent Georgia senate contest, that would have been another story.  It’s Better in The Bahamas. 

