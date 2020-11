The official state observances for the Hon Darrell Rolle will take place on Thursday 5th November 2020 at the House of Assembly between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The funeral will take place the next day. The Progressive Liberal Party will pay their respects to Mr. Rolle at a memorial service at the PLP’s Headquarters on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 10 a.m. Both events are subject to Covid rules.