Shame On You Shonel Ferguson

This photo was circulated by the MP for Fox Hill from the Fox Hill Community Centre which she had no hand in building and does not see that it is properly kept. This was a publicity stunt to show she was helping to feed the people of Fox Hill. False. This is just a big public relations show. It is dripping with insincerity. Trying to present that she likes these people. The problem is there is a general lack of money in Fox Hill because under the FNM government no one is employed. Fix that problem and then you would not have to be giving out food and causing people to be lining up for food. Shame on you.