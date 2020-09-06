SIR FRANKLIN’S HUGE SUCCESS AT JACK’S BAY

Sir Franklin Wilson at the signing of the Heads of Agreement with the Bahamas Government at the Cabinet Office on 4 September 2020. He heads the group that is developing the old Cotton Bay planation of Juan Trippe plus more with a headlining golf course developed and designed by Tiger Woods. It will feature condos and a hotel. It will provide work for hundreds of people from Eleuthera and throughout The Bahamas. What else does the FNM have to boast about?. Nada. The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis at the signing tried to make light of the irony of the event that his government was visionary and that Sir Franklin ought to concede that fact that the developers and his government were visionary together. That is a compelte joke from a Prime Minister with no vision. Kudos to Sir Franklin. The project is now agreed. Let’s wish Sir Franklin success.