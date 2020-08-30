SIR LYNDEN PINDLING 20 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH | 26 August 2020

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Pindling Mausoleum At St Agnes Cemetery in Nassau

Photos by Peter Ramsay

Deputy Chair Of the PLP Robyn Lynes with Sir Lynden’s daughter Monique and son Leslie
Sir Lynden’s son Leslie and daughter Monique lay the wreath
PLP officers at the tomb: left Paul Clare Jr., Trustee Joseph Curry, Chair Emeritus Minky Issacs, Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes, Monique Pindling, Leslie Pindling, Vice Chair Terence Bethel, Protocol Officer Sirnardo Hart, Jamahl Strachan, Nassau Village, Antiro Riley, Protocol

This Week's Posts

Facebook-f Instagram