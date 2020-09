In in his youth, he was the toast of town. He was the young handsome doctor. He was well off and all the ladies loved him. He was the younger brother of two priests and he had a roguish reputation but a lovable one. He was a community man with his devotion to the Saxons Junkanoo group. They have lost a good man. He died in his vehicle on Friday 28 August 2020 in Freeport where he worked as a surgeon. May he rest in peace.