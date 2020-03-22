Sol Kerzner Passes

Menu

Statement from the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party

On the passing of Sir Sol Kerzner

For Immediate Release
21 March 2020

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Sol Kerzner.

He was a visionary, a business icon and a towering figure in the tourism and travel industry, not only in The Bahamas but internationally. He is widely credited with transforming the Bahamian tourism product, strengthening the country’s brand as a premier tourism destination while contributing significantly to the growth and development of the local economy.

The industry has lost a giant and his passing brings to an end a significant era in Bahamian tourism.

He left an indelible impression on our number one industry and we therefore thank him for his service.

On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Kerzner family. May he rest in peace.

