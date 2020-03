Her Excellency Kshenuka Senewiratne, High Commissioner-Designate from the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to The Bahamas, paid a courtesy call on the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, on Thursday, 5th March 2020 at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in downtown Nassau.

In attendance and pictured from left are Senator Fred Mitchell, Ms. Savitri Panabokke, Minister; Mr. Davis, HE Senewiratne and HE J. Ravi Jesubatham, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka