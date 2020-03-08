St John’s 195 Anniversary

PLP Leader Philip Davis with Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, former Minister Leslie Miller, Senator Fred Mitchell at the 195th anniversary of the St John’s Native Baptist Society. 1 March 2020

A Gun To The Leader’s Head

Statement From The Progressive Liberal Party

On FNM Inspired Post With Gun To Leader of the Opposition’s Head

5 March 2020

Yesterday in a slimy and sickening attempt to be funny, some FNM trolls published a meme with a gun to the head of the Leader of the Opposition. The FNM may find that funny but we do not.

It is an act of violence and a threat to create bodily harm which should be condemned by all right-thinking individuals.

The FNM must publicly disassociate itself from these acts of violence. This is no time for this stuff. It is unacceptable.