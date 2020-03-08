Menu

St John’s 195 Anniversary

Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

PLP Leader Philip Davis with Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, former Minister Leslie Miller, Senator Fred Mitchell at the 195th anniversary of the St John’s Native Baptist Society. 1 March 2020

A Gun To The Leader’s Head

Statement From The Progressive Liberal Party

On FNM Inspired Post With Gun To Leader of the Opposition’s Head

5 March 2020

Yesterday in a slimy and sickening attempt to be funny, some FNM trolls published a meme with a gun to the head of the Leader of the Opposition. The FNM may find that funny but we do not.

It is an act of violence and a threat to create bodily harm which should be condemned by all right-thinking individuals.

The FNM must publicly disassociate itself from these acts of violence. This is no time for this stuff. It is unacceptable.

This Week's Posts

Facebook-f Instagram