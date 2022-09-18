STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Statement From The Chairman of the PLP

On The Anniversary Of The General Election – 16th September 2022

For Immediate Release

15 September 2022

Tomorrow marks one year since the PLP was elected to office. On behalf of the Leader of the PLP and our entire parliamentary team, I wish to extend grateful thanks to the Bahamian people.

It has been a challenging year but there have been many successes

Most successful has been our democracy which ushered in peaceful change, discarding an oppressive set of policies which shattered our economy and suspended our civil liberties.

Let us all pledge as a country and as a people to work together to grow our economy, feed our people, bring peace to every home and ensure that all live in a free, modern, democratic society which is truly a place where the wealth is common.

Thank you once again to our wonderful Bahamian people.

End

This Week's Posts

CORPS OF THE DISHONEST AND THE DISGRACEFUL PROTESTORS

THE NOWHERE MAN ( A TRIBUTE IN SONG TO LINCOLN BAIN)

THE MENTAL ILLNESS OF THE PROTESTORS

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

This Month's Posts

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Fred Mitchell goes On The Record

Remembering 16 September 2021

Fred Mitchell On C A Newry’s Radio Show

Fox Hill Branch Says Farewell To Tammi Ferguson

Welcome To Sandilands Vice Principal

Computers For Doris Johnson

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Facebook-f Instagram