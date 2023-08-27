STEPHEN GARDINER OLYMPIAN  HAS A BAD INJURY

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

( We are really saddened by this.  Get well soon. Editor)

Posted on 23 August 2023 on FB by Stephen Gardiner:

💔Heartbroken but will not give up, Today during my 400m semifinal I suffered a grade 1 sprain of the tendon extending into the knee of the right posterior thigh. Unfortunately, this will be season ending. But I’ll be okay 🫶🏽I would kindly like to thank the Budapest medical staff, team Bahamas, my management team ( @ontrackmgnt) coaches and fans and sponsors for always believing in me. 🫶🏽❤️@adidasrunning @mybtc

This Week's Posts

DR MICHAEL DARVILLE GIVES BACK TO SCHOOL

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY PUT THEIR FOOT IN IT

STEPHEN GARDINER OLYMPIAN  HAS A BAD INJURY

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

This Month's Posts

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

BAHAMIANS NEED PROTECTION FROM BANK FAILURE: IMF

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE ENDS

Happy 80th Birthday Perry Christie Former Prime Minister

Happy Anniversary Mr. And Mrs. Philip Davis

Marking Sir Lynden Pindling’s Death

Fred Mitchell addresses concerns about the Grand Bahama Port Authority

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

Facebook-f Instagram