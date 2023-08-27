STEPHEN GARDINER OLYMPIAN  HAS A BAD INJURY

( We are really saddened by this. Get well soon. Editor)

Posted on 23 August 2023 on FB by Stephen Gardiner:

Heartbroken but will not give up, Today during my 400m semifinal I suffered a grade 1 sprain of the tendon extending into the knee of the right posterior thigh. Unfortunately, this will be season ending. But I’ll be okay I would kindly like to thank the Budapest medical staff, team Bahamas, my management team ( @ontrackmgnt) coaches and fans and sponsors for always believing in me. @adidasrunning @mybtc