T Connection Musician Dies

This came from the T Connection Band on Facebook:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our former guitarist, vocalist,songwriter and founding member of T Connection, Montgomery Vincent Kemp. His stage name was Monty Brown. Monty died November 2, 2019 however, we just became aware of his passing on Saturday January 25th. Monty was with T Connection up until we left TK Records to record with Capitol Records. Monty had six brothers and one sister and he was blessed with 3 Children; Melissa Kemp, Montoya Kemp and Sasha Watkins who provided him with 4 Grandchildren; Te’ah, Curtis Jr., Nyx and Odin.



Monty was a a vital part of what made the ‘T Connection Sound’ during our TK era. Tasty guitar riffs coloured with dynamic rhythmic articulation was his style. Add in his smooth vocals and ability to harmonize in perfect pitch and you’ve got Monty Brown. A listen to ‘Totally Connected’ and ‘Funk Connection’ reveals that Monty was also our rapper. He was a multi talented musician with a positive spirit and will be missed dearly by each and everyone.