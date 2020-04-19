The Anglican Church Lays Off Staff: Does The Lord Provide?

We ask the Anglican Bishop straight out this question: does the Lord provide or does he not? This is pertinent since not even 30 days have gone by since this phony state of public emergency was declared by the Government and the church not only capitulated to not holding church services without a peep but now have laid off 75 people from their church office and the schools. Teachers are all on half pay. This does not inspire confidence in the church and its message. In any event the only voice speaking up for the church schools was Philip Davis who said that the Government should never have allowed it to happen and should have stepped in to ensure that teacher’s salaries are paid until the fall term begins.