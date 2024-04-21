THE ANTI GANG BILL PASSES THE HOUSE

The Government moved and passed a bill to ban the support and membership of gangs in The Bahamas. This is a drastic move for the advocates of constitutional projections and comes fraught with danger. The Prime Minister Philip Davis in defending the move said that the times demanded strict action to protect the country and to protect the young men from themselves. The legislation was debated on Wednesday 17 April 2024. It now goes to the Senate. Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard was concerned that parents who were entirely innocent would end up being the victims of this, unintended because they might know their children are in gangs but under the bill will bear some responsibility for allowing it.