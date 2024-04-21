THE FNM SINGING THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY’S SONG

Up from the political grave arose former MP Frederick McAlpine. When he was serving in the House of Assembly under former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, he used to have quite thoughtful and challenging interventions. So some of us paused to hear what he had to say at his live press conference on 15 April 2024. Alas, he spoke rubbish in defence of the indefensible Grand Bahama Port Authority. The Grand Baham Port Authority cannot even finish the bridge to East Grand Bahama, not to talk about their abandoning the airport to the Government for one dollar, yet Mr. McAlpine and his fellow travelers in the FNM say they wish the PLP to do nothing. They want the place to continue to sink. It is sad. We hope he gets the political donation from the Grand Bahama Port Authority since he and the FNM are singing the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s anthem so loudly. We hope that the FNM decides that he can get their nomination this time. But no matter what: cut ass is coming.