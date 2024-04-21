DON SAUNDERS: WE WILL MEET YOU IN THE MORNING

In a moving ceremony at St Agnes Anglican Church on Friday 19 April 2024, in Grants Town, where his foster father Archdeacon Cartwright is the rector, and conducted by his Lordship the Bishop Laish Boyd, Don Saunders at 49 years old, killed in cold blood by two knuckleheads, was laid to rest. He was buried in St Agnes Cemetery. The funeral was a state recognised funeral, and the Prime Minister Philip Davis was there, representing the state. The younger Cabinet members and Parliamentarians, his contemporaries, and the FNM leadership were there. A sad ending, to a life well lived. We will meet you in the morning.