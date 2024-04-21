TRYING TO SULLY THE PLP’S SUCCESS IN SPORTS

Sports Minister refutes the claims of the FNM and the Auditor General about an overspend

People have asked why is it that the Auditor General whenever the PLP is in power is able to simply fly in from the top, without notice and audit your books, then issue a “ gotcha report”. The question was asked again last week when a report was tabled in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 17 April 2024. The report was an out-and-out attack, at least as interpreted by the intrepid Bahamian press, as an accusation of malfeasance and misappropriation of funds by the PLP government in the support of sports. They used the word “overspend” in the papers but what they meant was “tief”. The Auditor General is an established constitutional post. That post has the same protection as a Judge of the Supreme Court, so effectively the person cannot be removed except for cause. We send this message. The FNM and their allies are embarrassed at the successes of the PLP in sports. The FNM was a complete and abject failure in sports. What do they do then? They sully the sports accomplishments by saying the PLP stole money. It is the oldest trick in the books. The people of the country should not fall for that trick again.