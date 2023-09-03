THE BAHAMAS AND CHINA AND AMERICA

As much as we try to stay on the sidelines, we are in the middle of a cold war with China on the one hand and the United States on the other.  The Chinese say they offer generous development terms.  The latest is trying to fix the poor workmanship by their people at the National Stadium. They say they have no hegemonic designs but whenever they come calling, they want you to sign on to their Belt and Road initiative and their global security initiative.  The Bahamas has so far resisted, given the stiff and often nonsensical objections from the United States.  Perhaps irrational is the word.  But the fact is given our geographical location, and our economic dependence on the United States, the reality is what they say it is.  As the late Arthur Hanna once said: we are nestled next to a giant and we are only as independent as the giant allows.

