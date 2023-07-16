THE BAHAMAS GAMES

Congratulations to Mario Bowleg, the Minister of Sports, and all the officials who caused the Bahamas Games to be a success. It must be an immense sense of pride to see the comradery and how well-organized and enthusiastic the whole thing was. The Minister and those who planned these games could not have been more pleased to have been an activist on the outside two years ago and now today they are the ones executing the games and causing great pride and energy among our people.  That is the great pride the Progressive Liberal Party has in the country and in our men and women who are MPs.

