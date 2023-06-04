The Bahamas High Commissioner To New Zealand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that Mr. Anthony Ferguson has been appointed as the new High Commissioner of The Bahamas to New Zealand. On Wednesday, 31st May 2023, at 15:30 (GMT+12), High Commissioner Ferguson presented his Letter of Introduction to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Chris Hipkins.

High Commissioner Ferguson holds a B.B.A. from Acadia University and is a distinguished graduate of the Kellogg School of Business Executive Program. His Excellency is a Certified Financial Analyst, Chartered Market Technician (CMT), and investment advisor. Notably, he serves as the President of CFAL, one of the leading investment firms in The Bahamas, which manages over $1.9 billion in Assets Under Management and has over twenty years of experience in the finance and investment industry.

One of the primary objectives of High Commissioner Ferguson during his tenure is to position The Bahamas as the first country to list blue carbon credits on the stock exchange. This ambitious initiative encompasses mangroves, wetlands, and, most importantly, seagrass (the largest known seagrass forest globally) , with the aim of creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

The presentation took place at the New Zealand Parliament Building in Wellington, New Zealand where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins graciously received the Bahamian High Commissioner.