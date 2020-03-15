THE BAHAMAS MOVES FROM STABLE TO NEGATIVE

Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance

Peter Turnquest, the Minister of Finance, was putting a brave face on things as the news came out that the country had maintained its present rating BB+ with Standard and Poors. Well not quite, the rating remained the same but the outlook became negative from stable. So much for Peter Turnquest and his crowing about the fine work he is doing as Minister of Finance. We keep saying his fellow is lost in space. He is the worst and most incompetent Minister of Finance in the history of the country. We cant wait until he is gone.