THE BLACK CRAB SYNDROME

BY STALWART B

Three years ago, the then Leader of the Opposition, and now Prime Minister, Hon. Brave Davis found himself in a pitch general election campaign battle to become Prime Minister of The Bahamas.

At this time, P.M. Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis and his Coalition team of Ministers and Financiers decided on running a campaign based on color and personality. The campaign was not based on any public policy issues at all.

The social media platforms were all plastered with black and white photos of Mr. Davis, that were darkened even more for an effect. It was said that Mr. Davis as leader could not speak as a representative on behalf of our country. Tabloids routinely ran stories that Davis could not travel. The black crab syndrome was alive and well.

This past week, the campaign machinery of the FNM went into overdrive. The complaint was that Prime Minister Davis, the man who they said could not speak or travel was on a state visit to Botswana Africa. He reciprocated the state visit made to the Bahamas by Botswana’s president last year. The black crab syndrome is, indeed, alive and well.

The Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Pintard, was over-energized with all the theatrics because the government of the Bahamas purchased a new official car for $300K. Mr. Pintard, as Leader of the Opposition, continues to lower the bar in his public discourse with his shallow public policy views. In any other developed country, this would not have been an issue. (Brave buy a new car) shame on you Mr.Pintard and your fellow FNM comrades. This is behavior unbecoming and beneath the dignity of a high office. The black crab syndrome is alive and well.

Prime Minister Davis, two and a half years into your 5-year mandate given to you, the black crabs are crawling, and by their antics, are praying for drought and crop failure for this administration and by extension our country, in an effort to gain political power.

The man, who they said could not speak, is, today, seen as a leading advocate around the world for Climate Change.

As a small island developing state, the Bahamians hold a most valuable passport with our people being able to travel around the world, most times, without visas because of our bilateral arrangements.

Tourism has reached new historic heights, post-pandemic, 9.6 million visitors last year. Sports tourism is back showcasing the Bahamas as a sporting Paradise.

Raising the minimum wage. The prophets of doom predicted that it would wreck the economy. The labor union has found a friend in this Davis Administration settling some 20 longstanding contracts.

A renewed push to feed ourselves as a country is back on track after lying dormant for four and a half years.

Prime Minister Davis, these malcontents and black crabs are in a pit of gloom and doom. Stay focused, press on. The PLP has always been and continues to be the party that looks out for the least of these among us.

God Bless The Bahamas

Stalwart B