THE CEO OF ATLANTIS NEEDS TO GO GET A LIFE

Audrey Oswell needs to get her walking ticket to leave The Bahamas. There is a history under her leadership of anti-union behaviour. Who can forget the actions during the pandemic when there were mass layoffs at Atlantis. Her dismissal of Stuart Bowe, the highest ranking Bahamian in the hotel sector. Compare and contrast to Bahamar who kept everyone on the payroll. Now the lady who did not want the union on her property has suddenly found that the workers of Atlantis are useful. In a statement widely carried in the press last week, Ms. Oswell asked the employees of Atlantis to speak up against the investment of Royal Caribbean on Paradise Island. This is her second public foray into the matter. A few weeks before that she said that the government must put the brakes on the project. The question is why when she had earlier and privately assured the government that there was no issue for Atlantis. Turns out that the over bosses do not like the idea and were shocked that this was the position, so she has to do a backflip. Further, Atlantis now gets about 10 million dollars in revenue from the RCL passengers who disembark in Nassau, So it’s a money thing. RCL goes ahead, they lose the revenue. That means she can use the workers as pawns in her fight with RCL. But she won’t sign the industrial agreement with the hotel union. Shame on her.