PAYING NATIONAL INSURANCE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Chairman of the PLP did a special note last week in which he urged the workers of The Bahamas whether they are in employed work or self-employed to pay national insurance.  Mr. Mitchell and that he is too often faced along with other MPs, people who reach the age of retirement at 65, and have no income of any kind.  He said that even though National Insurance cannot cover all your needs at retirement, it provides a source of some cash, so as young employees they should pay it.

(206) Mesg from PLP Chairman & Min. of Pub. Service & Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fred Mitchell MP. April 5th 23 – YouTube

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell with constituents at St Anselm’s on Easter Sunday

Happy Easter from Fred Mitchell

Fred Mitchell visits the site of the Freddie Munning’s Manor fire

FRED SMITH LOSES THE CASE BUT SAYS HE WON

WITH DUE RESPECT CITIZENSHIP BILL IS NOT A NO BRAINER

COUNTING OUR PENNIES SO WE DON’T GO BROKE

PAYING NATIONAL INSURANCE

This Month's Posts

FRED SMITH LOSES THE CASE BUT SAYS HE WON

WITH DUE RESPECT CITIZENSHIP BILL IS NOT A NO BRAINER

COUNTING OUR PENNIES SO WE DON’T GO BROKE

PAYING NATIONAL INSURANCE

THE CEO OF ATLANTIS NEEDS TO GO GET A LIFE

GUARDIAN RADIO COMMENTATORS GET IT WRONG

TRAITOR’S DAY 6 APRIL 2011 THE DAY BTC WAS SOLD

PHOTOS OF THE CARIFTA GAMES OPENING

The Mitchell Visit To The Fish Market

Fred Mitchell at the Palm Sunday service on the Fox Hill Parade

Easter At St Agnes

Mitchell At The Carifta Games

FRED SMITH LOSES THE CASE BUT SAYS HE WON

WITH DUE RESPECT CITIZENSHIP BILL IS NOT A NO BRAINER

COUNTING OUR PENNIES SO WE DON’T GO BROKE

PAYING NATIONAL INSURANCE

THE CEO OF ATLANTIS NEEDS TO GO GET A LIFE

GUARDIAN RADIO COMMENTATORS GET IT WRONG

Facebook-f Instagram