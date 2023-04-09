PAYING NATIONAL INSURANCE

The Chairman of the PLP did a special note last week in which he urged the workers of The Bahamas whether they are in employed work or self-employed to pay national insurance. Mr. Mitchell and that he is too often faced along with other MPs, people who reach the age of retirement at 65, and have no income of any kind. He said that even though National Insurance cannot cover all your needs at retirement, it provides a source of some cash, so as young employees they should pay it.

(206) Mesg from PLP Chairman & Min. of Pub. Service & Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fred Mitchell MP. April 5th 23 – YouTube