The Chairman Of The PLP Visits East Grand Bahama
November 1, 2020
2:02 pm
Senator Fred Mitchell at St Peter’s Baptist Church, where former PLP Candidate for East Grand Rev Preston Cooper is pastor with PLP Aspirants Monique Cooper Smith, Marsha Cooper and Justin Palacious 25 October 2020.
Senator Fred Mitchell with the PLP aspirants Justin Palacious, Marsha Cooper, Monique Capron Smith, Edwin Pinder for the East Grand Bahama constituency at St Matthew’s Baptist Church in Pelican Point, Grand Bahama with Pastor Freddie Laing and Mrs Laing and East Grand Bahama Number 1 Daniel Bain. 25 October 2020.
