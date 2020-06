Senator Fred Mitchell views the mortal remains of the late Curtis Hanna Senior at the Newbold Brothers Funeral home in Nassau. Mr Curtis was a stalwart councillor of the PLP. He took Mr Mitchell on his first visit to Acklins by ferry to Salina Point before the road to Salina Point in Acklins was built way back in 1977. The journey included the Hon A Loftus Roker, Senator Mitchell, then MP for Acklins Wilbert Moss and former PLP National Chairman Brenville ” Bulla ” Hanna. 17 June 2020.