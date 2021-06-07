Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Menu
Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Search
The Chinese Ambassador Meets Senator Fred Mitchell
June 7, 2021
12:42 pm
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Senator Fred Mitchell with the Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli at the Embassy in Nassau. 1 June 2021
Prev
Previous
Ann Ferguson Starts Her Hot Dog Stand
Next
Tribute To Donald Symonette By Senator Fred Mitchell On His Passing
Next
This Week's Posts
MARK HUMES IN A FIGHT WITH HUBERT MINNIS
THE PLP’S POSITION ON LABOUR DAY
THE PLP ON LABOUR DAY IN NASSAU
STATEMENT FROM PLP LEADER ON LABOUR DAY
ENVIRONMENTALIST SAM DUNCOMBE AGAINST CRUISES
SENATOR FRED MITCHELL IN FREEPORT ON LABOUR DAY
This Month's Posts
THE BAHAMAS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SHOULD BE IGNORED
Thank You Justin Smith
Dr. Nicolette Bethel’s Views About The Debate
Leon Lundy Candidate For South and Central Andros and Mangrove Cay | 12 May 2021 Gambier House
The Bain Town PLP Office Opens For Wayde Watson | 15 May 2021
PLP Gives Fire Relief
Statement from the Chairman Progressive Liberal Party
WHAT IS A LIVABLE WAGE IN THE BAHAMAS: UB ANSWERS
THE GREAT DEBATE: PLP UBER ALLES
A VISIT WITH BISHOP HANCHELL
ON THE MCCONNELL MISSION
PLP SAYS NO TO COVID RULES
Facebook-f
Instagram