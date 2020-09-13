The Chinese Puts The Americans In Their Place

The Chinese Embassy told the Bahamian public last week that the U S Government has abused its power in the market place by issuing a statement warning Bahamian companies that they will not be able to do business with the U S Embassy if they do business with Chinese companies sanctioned by the U. S. We agree with the Chinese but the U S is intent on disrupting normal trade relations and the other countries in the world suffer.

On Thursday 10 September 2020, The Tribune reported the following:

Yin Haigang, the counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, said yesterday “China deplores and firmly opposes the US practice of taking discriminatory and unfair measures on certain Chinese companies based on its domestic legislation. For a period of time, the US has abused its state power and used every possible means to smear and oppress certain Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE. Meanwhile, the US has been pressuring other countries to exclude Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies.”

He added: “The allegations about the Chinese companies have no factual basis at all. The US claims that Huawei threatens US national security. But let’s take a look at the facts. Over the past 30 years, Huawei has developed over 1,500 networks in more than 170 countries and regions, having 228 Fortune 500 companies as clients and serving more than three billion people all over the world. Not a single cybersecurity incident like those revealed by Edward Snowden or WikiLeaks has there been. Not a single tapping or surveillance operation like PRISM, Equation Group or ECHELON has there been. And not a single country has produced evidence of any backdoors in Huawei products.”