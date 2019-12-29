Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Menu
Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Search
The Congos Are Seen Off By Senator Fred Mitchell
December 29, 2019
2:00 pm
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Senator Fred Mitchell in his annual visit to the shack of the Original Congos Junkanoo Group of Fox Hill. They are a B group and a consistent top performer. Best to them 25 December 2019. The group got second in the annual Boxing Day parade.
Prev
Previous
Lilla Mitchell (Nee Ford) Would Have Been 97
Next
The Rigbys At Junkanoo
Next
This Week's Posts
The Rigbys At Junkanoo
UNCLE TOM’S FNM CABINET HONOURS UBP MINISTER
MPS & SENATORS TO BE SEARCHED AT BAHAMIAN AIRPORTS
PRIME MINISTER’S FAKE VISIT TO ABACO
THE FNM EFFS UP THE 1400 DOLLAR PAYMENT TO PUBLIC SERVICE
ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS TO THE BAR: DON’T BE POLITICAL
Facebook-f
Instagram