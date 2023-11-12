THE CONVENTION  THAT WAS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The PLP’s 55th National General Convention is over, from  Thursday 9th November 2023 to 10 November 2023.  It was energetic, and it was a great show for the country of the affection for the PLP.  That was the public face of the convention, one of unity but there are cleavages which cannot be ignored.

The former Prime Minister Perry Christie has designs for who knows what.  There was a video on line with a supporter saying that he was called by Mr. Christie and also to vote for Robyn Lynes, knowing that was the choice of the leader of the PLP Philip Davis.

The former Prime Minister was joined in his opposition by Marguerite Pindling, the former Governor General and former Minister Shane Gibson. The lady was the front face of this conspiracy to displace the primacy of Brave Davis in the PLP.  It was disrespectful at a minimum and downright treacherous.

Here is man Philip Davis, who with his  Chairman Fred Mitchell, brought the country out of the doldrums of defeat in 2017.  The party is back in government and two years later, a challenge is being led by the Deputy Chair against the man who won the government with three years to go in the government.

The convention will go down in history as one for the books, and as identifying those people who simply cannot accept the leadership of Brave Davis, because he was not to the manor born. 

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 11 November 2023 up to midnight: 479,895;

Number of hits for the month of November up to Saturday 11 November 2023 up to midnight: 774,030;

Number of hits for the year 2023 up to Saturday 11 November 2023 up to midnight: 19,125,242;

This Week's Posts

The PLP 70th Anniversary Banquet

THE CONVENTION  THAT WAS

THE DAME MAKES AN APPEARANCE 

DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

This Month's Posts

DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

MAURICE MOORE ATTACKS THE PLP

WE SUPPORT THE MINIMUM WAGE HIKE TO 350 PER WEEK

The PLP Convention Photos 10 November 2023

Fred Mitchell’s Victory Address 2023 at Convention

Fred Mitchell At The Funeral of Arkel Rolle’s Mother In Fox Hill

Fred Mitchell in North Eleuthera and Harbour Island

Fred Mitchell speaking with the delegation for South Beach

Fred Mitchell speaks to delegates from Mangrove Cay

DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

MAURICE MOORE ATTACKS THE PLP

WE SUPPORT THE MINIMUM WAGE HIKE TO 350 PER WEEK

Facebook-f Instagram