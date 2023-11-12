THE CONVENTION  THAT WAS

The PLP’s 55th National General Convention is over, from Thursday 9th November 2023 to 10 November 2023. It was energetic, and it was a great show for the country of the affection for the PLP. That was the public face of the convention, one of unity but there are cleavages which cannot be ignored.

The former Prime Minister Perry Christie has designs for who knows what. There was a video on line with a supporter saying that he was called by Mr. Christie and also to vote for Robyn Lynes, knowing that was the choice of the leader of the PLP Philip Davis.

The former Prime Minister was joined in his opposition by Marguerite Pindling, the former Governor General and former Minister Shane Gibson. The lady was the front face of this conspiracy to displace the primacy of Brave Davis in the PLP. It was disrespectful at a minimum and downright treacherous.

Here is man Philip Davis, who with his Chairman Fred Mitchell, brought the country out of the doldrums of defeat in 2017. The party is back in government and two years later, a challenge is being led by the Deputy Chair against the man who won the government with three years to go in the government.

The convention will go down in history as one for the books, and as identifying those people who simply cannot accept the leadership of Brave Davis, because he was not to the manor born.

