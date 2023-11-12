THE DAME MAKES AN APPEARANCE 

For the first time, a Governor General of The Bahamas Dame Marguerite Pindling got involved in active politics. The convention and rule is that Governor’s General whether present or past eschew any role in politics.  No involvement, not even voting. No Governor General or former Governor General once out of office violated that rule.  Marguerite Pindling has now done so. She came to the PLP convention and said she was campaigning for Robyn Lynes, the insurgent candidate against Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP.  This has serious implications for the office of Governor General..

