DUANE SANDS STICK TO MENDING HEARTS

There must have been operating rooms open on Thursday night, November 9 November 2023, when the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell, was speaking because Dr Danse Sands, his counterpart in the FNM was busy writing nonsense in this What’s App chat group.  According to Dr. Sands the speech of the Chairman of the PLP was the flattest speech ever delivered by Mr. Mitchell. Well, what do you think these people have to say about PLP business?  He who is in a party afraid to hold a convention because they know it will break up the whole party. So our advice to the heart doctor is stick to mending hearts and leave the PLP’s business alone.

