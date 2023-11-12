MITCHELL WINS THE CHAIRMANSHIP

Fred Mitchell is the old and the new chairman of the PLP. The election was held for the office of Chairman. It was the only contest, aligned against Mr. Mitchell was Robyn Lynes who served as Deputy Chairman under him and used the position to run against him. Allied with her was Perry Christie, former Prime Minister, Shane Gibson, former Minister in the Christie cabinet, and Dame Marguerite Pindling. This was a vicious and personal attack on Fred Mitchell motivated it seems by vendetta politics. In the end, they lost 845 to 630. Mr. Mitchell survived. But the end game for them was to challenge Philip Davis for primacy in the PLP. The question is what does Mr. Davis do? The first thing is to win the bye-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini. The next is to identify the conspirators and purge the system of them and their affects.