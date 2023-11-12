IF MITCHELL HAD LOST

Speaking to the convention after the victory in the chairmanship race, Fred Mitchell said that if he had not won the election as chairman, being the Prime Minister’s choice, he would have resigned from the Cabinet.  He said that this was the convention of our constitution, where there was a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister’s choice, the Minister had to resign.  He said that he prepared the resignation letter on the morning of the vote on 10 November 2023. He recalled that Loftus Roker, the then works Minister, did a similar thing when a House Committee repudiated his performance as a Minister in the 1970s and he offered his resignation to then Prime Minister Pindling who ultimately refused the resignation.

