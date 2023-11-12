WHAT HAPPENS NEXT AFTER CONVENTION

The next step after the PLP’s 55th General Convention is to win the bye-election in West Grand Bahama. Let us hope that the PLP wins big because it will show the country that there is still general confidence in the way the country is being managed. Given the level of dissent in the recent vote at the convention in Nassau, there is a tall order ahead of the PLP. But the PLP has a good candidate in Kingsley Smith Jr. and an excellent team of campaign workers. We think this bodes well for a great victory.