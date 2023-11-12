MAURICE MOORE ATTACKS THE PLP

The former Ambassador and MP for the FNM Maurice Moore is back on the public platform again as a politician. We guess the saying not every goodbye is gone applies here. Mr. Moore should give it a rest. He claimed on the campaign trail in Gand Bahama, that the PLP’s of neglect of the constituency where the by-election will be held on 22 November 2023 means that the PLP will lose the seat. The government has just finished paying this man’s medical bills but he has got time to attack the PLP huh.? Interesting times.